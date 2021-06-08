City brings back Walker Standale Summer Concert Series

WALKER, Mich. — According to the city officials, the free Walker Standale Summer Concert Series returns June 10 at 6:30 p.m. with Brena.

Brena was named 2021 Best Band in Grand Rapids Magazine and specializes in classic rock, smooth R&B, country and more. Hark Up, a faith-based musical group will be performing on July 15.

All concerts take place Thursday evenings at Walker Community Park at 700 Cummings Ave NW.

Those interested in attending are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The venue is alcohol-free but offers food and beverage for purchase.

A video game theater will be provided onsite by Battle GR Tactical Games, as well as face painting.

For more information on the Walker Standale Summer Concert Series, click here.