Volunteer registration open for 11th Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is coming back this spring, and volunteer registration is now open!

Tournament officials tell FOX 17 they are looking for more than 1,400 people to be hole marshals, walking scorers, hospitality attendants and more.

There is a $30 fee to become a volunteer. Perks include general admission grounds passes, complementary meals and official merchandise.

The 11th Meijer LPGA Classic will host some of the world’s greatest female golfers. It’s scheduled to tee off June 9 in Belmont at Blythefield Country Club.

Visit the tournament’s website for more information.

