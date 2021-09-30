ViewPond Banquet Hall offers wedding dress giveaway to a bride affected by COVID-19

KENTWOOD, Mich. — All married couples know the wave of emotions and obstacles when it comes to planning a wedding. Factoring in COVID-19, planning a wedding can feel nearly unbearable at times.

ViewPond Banquet Hall in Kentwood is hoping to take one stressful obstacle away by giving away a dress to a bride who has been affected by COVID-19 and they need your help to find the lucky lady.

Elisa Rodriguez, ViewPond's manager, shares, "Our wedding day, it's something that we've been dreaming since we were little girls. It's one of the most special moments of our lives. So, ViewPond took that to heart. You know, we just, we want to give back."

ViewPond cares about the community, and they want to help! They understand the financial and emotional struggles of juggling wedding planning and COVID-19.

ViewPond Banquet Hall is looking for your help to find this bride!

If you are an upcoming bride, or if you know someone who is getting married, you can contact ViewPond directly.

All you have to do is email ViewPond Banquet Hall at 1665viewpond@gmail.com or call (616) 691-6655 and share why you believe you should be the bride to receive this wedding dress. You can also find them on Facebook.

They will be selecting their bride in mid-October, and the bride will be able to choose the dress. The only limit is that the dress must be below $1,500.