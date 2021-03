GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The VA Medical Center is hosting the clinic at the Deltaplex Arena in Grand Rapids. Their goal is to vaccinate one-thousand veterans.

Michelle Martin joined FOX 17 to talk about the vaccination effort.

The clinic will run until 5 p.m. on Saturday or until they run out of vaccines. It is open to any veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, and there is no appointment required.