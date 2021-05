WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving one vehicle at a Wyoming intersection this morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the crash happened on Burlingame Avenue and 36th Street.

Two utility poles were knocked down in the crash, which led to the diversion of traffic on 36th Street until the poles were removed from the road, the City of Wyoming tells us.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries, which were treated on the scene.

