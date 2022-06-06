Watch
US-131 crash leaves at least 1 dead, closes freeway in Kent County

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 06, 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are responding to a crash that has left at least one person dead on US-131 in Kent County Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened on the southbound lanes near 68th Street.

We’re told the exits at 54th Street and 68th Street are both closed.

Motorists are advised to seek a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

