US-131 crash leaves at least 1 dead, closes freeway in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are responding to a crash that has left at least one person dead on US-131 in Kent County Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened on the southbound lanes near 68th Street.

We’re told the exits at 54th Street and 68th Street are both closed.

Motorists are advised to seek a different route.

MSP Grand Rapids troopers are on scene of a fatal traffic crash on S/B US-131 near 68th, please find an alternate route, updates will be provided here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fjunDFHV4J — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) June 6, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube