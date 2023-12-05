UPDATE: Cat-napper located, but now Cole is on the loose!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who stole Cole the cat from a Pet Supplies Plus store on Alpine has been located— now police say it's Cole they're looking for!

The stolen kitty escaped from his cat-napper sometime before Walker Police caught up with him— thanks to the help of everyone who saw our earlier story.

Now his family is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

If you live, work, or commute through the area of Monroe Ave near 6th St Park, keep your eyes out for Cole— that's where officers say he ran away from the suspect.

The role reversal was announced via social media, Walker Police noting the kitten is chipped, so if you've found a cat resembling Cole please take them to the nearest vet to have it checked! If it turns out to be Cole, let Walker know so they can get Cole to his new family.