U.S. attorney for Michigan’s western district sworn in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mark A. Totten was sworn in as the United States attorney for the Western District of Michigan on Thursday.

President Biden nominated Totten last November and the U.S. Senate confirmed him in April.

Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker administered the oath of office at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.

Totten lives in Kalamazoo where he was born and raised.

He takes on this position after serving as Chief Legal Counsel in the Executive Office of Michigan’s governor.

Totten received his B.A. from Cedarville College, along with his law degree and a Ph.D. in ethics from Yale University.

“I am honored to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. This office has a long history of securing justice and protecting the people of Michigan with diligence and integrity.

“I look forward to leading this outstanding team of dedicated attorneys and support staff and working with other partners at this important moment,” said Totten.

The Western District of Michigan covers 49 counties in both the upper and lower peninsulas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube