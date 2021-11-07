Two men hurt in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD — Kentwood Police say two men are hurt following a shooting.

Police say they first got a shots-fired call to the 5400 block of S. Division Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they determined someone fired shots from inside the venue at that location.

The two men shot arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Police have not made any arrests, but say there is no danger to the public. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer.