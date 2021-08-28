Two injured in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Kentwood Friday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 4900 block of Stauffer Avenue. Witnesses say a fight broke out among several people, and at least one gun went off during the altercation. Officials say at least two individuals were shot.

Both victims have non life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody, and officials are still looking for a possible second suspect. Officers say there is no threat to the community.