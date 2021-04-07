Watch
Two injured in Cedar Springs crash, one dog missing

Mary Gardner
Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 20:09:52-04

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County sheriffs responded to a crash at Edgerton Avenue and Indian Lakes Road in Cedar Springs today, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Joy Matthews says a 20-year-old woman was driving north in a sedan when she drove through a stop sign and ran into a westbound truck.

We’re told both of the sedan’s occupants were taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered serious but non life threatening.

Sgt. Matthews tells us alcohol was not likely a factor in the crash, adding that two dogs were involved. One of them, a Doberman mix, reportedly ran off and is still missing. We're told the other dog is okay.

