KENTWOOD, Mich. — At least two people are injured, after a rollover crash on I-96 in Kentwood.

Michigan State Police said that a single vehicle crash happened this evening near Forest Hills Avenue, around 8:30 pm.

In the rollover, the driver was pinned and the passenger was ejected.

However, MSP said that there were no serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating, but MSP said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.