WALKER, Mich — Michigan State Police is investigating a crash that injured two people Monday evening.

According to an online post by MSP, a 22-year-old male went off I-96 near the Walker exit and hit several trees.

A 19-year-old female passenger was ejected during the crash.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes in the area while police investigated.