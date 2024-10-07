Two arrested after leading deputies on short chase

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and woman are in custody after an attempted traffic stop-turned-short chase.

When Kent County Sheriff's Deputies initiated the stop around 4 p.m. Saturday near South Division Ave and Green Meadow St, the driver kept going.

The 23-year-old man then slowed to a stop and deputies put stop sticks in front of the rear passenger tire before the driver tried to leave again.

Another brief drive later, the driver got out and ran away, while the 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat stayed at the car.

It turns out, the sedan they were in was carrying a 'significant amount' of marijuana, packaging materials, a scale, a large amount of cash, and a loaded Glock 10 millimeter pistol.

Both the man and woman were arrested.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube