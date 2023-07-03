Two 17-year-olds injured in drive-by shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Two 17-year-old males were injured after being shot in Wyoming on Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Albers Street at about 9:10 p.m.

According to the City of Wyoming, the two victims were taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

The initial investigation determined that the two males were shot in a drive-by shooting.

Both of the 17-year-olds are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents in the area of the 1100 block of Albers Street can expect a heavy police presence for the next several hours. All motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety detectives with assistance from the Forensic Science Unit. There is currently no information on the suspect available.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or 1-886-774-2345. Silent Observer tips can also be sent online.

