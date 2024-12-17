Tri County 8th grader passes away following ORV/ATV crash

SAND LAKE, Mich. — An eighth grader has passed away from injuries sustained in an ORV/ATV crash Monday morning.

Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Biller released a letter to families about the sad news.

“We are available to address the many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Biller writes. “Our district has a School Crisis Team in place made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents/guardians, and school staff at difficult times such as this.”

Students are invited to speak with the district’s available counselors if they would like help processing the sudden loss. School officials say resources are also available to parents and guardians.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all those who knew this student,” Biller adds.

Read the full letter from Superintendent Biller:

