OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 78-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after a tree fell on him in Oakfield Township late Friday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the man was riding a tractor when the incident occurred before 12 p.m. on Angel Pond Drive.

We’re told a deputy freed the victim using a chainsaw.

An Aero Med landed on a nearby baseball diamond before the transporting the patient, according to dispatchers.

The man’s condition is not currently known.

