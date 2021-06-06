Tractor involved in three-vehicle Tyrone Township crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor this evening in Tyrone Township, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the tractor moved east on 17 Mile Road when a car traveling at the rear of a traffic line passed vehicles without knowing the car behind the tractor was in the process of turning north onto Tyrone Avenue.

MSP says that was when the passing vehicle collided into the other vehicle before striking the tractor, adding the resulting impact forced the tractor off the road.

No injuries were reported.

MSP wishes to remind motorists to exercise caution and patience around farm equipment when traveling in rural areas.

