Top food safety official to testify before congress on next year's budget following infant formula shortage

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — More details have been unveiled surrounding the infant formula shortage in the United States.

The current Food and Drug Administration commissioner will testify on the president's 2024 budget on Wednesday afternoon.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year requests a total of $137 million to address reducing hunger and diet-related chronic diseases as well as improving food safety.

A portion of that money would go towards enhanced inspections, testing and reporting for chronobacter contamination.

READ: FDA Warns Against Using Recalled Baby Formulas Tied To Infections

Chronobacter was found in powdered baby formula produced at Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis more than a year ago.

Abbott Nutrition caused a recall back in February 2022 and was blamed, in part, for a massive formula shortage.

Frank Yiannis, the former FDA deputy commissioner was in the position at the height of the shortage but has since resigned.

READ: Ex-FDA official: Feds waited 4 months to recall infant formula

He testified before Congress and admitted that his agency was slow to respond to the contamination concerns at the facility.

"Had the agency responded quicker to some of the earlier signals, I believe this crisis could have been averted," said the Former FDA Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannis.

The FDA released a national strategy focused on strengthening the baby formula market.

Part of the plan includes improving training for safety investigators and finding ways to mitigate future supply disruptions.