Tommy's Express in Byron Center to offer free car washes May 6-14

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express has announced that it will be offering free car washes for a week at its newest location in Byron Center. The free car washes will be available May 6-14.

The car wash is located on the corner of Byron Center Avenue Southwest and Sherwood Street Southwest, next to Walgreens. The Byron Center location is the 14th Tommy’s Express in Michigan.

“Tommy’s Express represents the best the car was industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible!” said Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg. “We are excited to continue our growth in our home state of Michigan and look forward to serving the community of Byron Center.”

