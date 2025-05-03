Ticket to Tuition: First-time Michigan FAFSA applicants can win cash for college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of the "Ticket to Tuition" sweepstakes, a state-wide initiative meant to connect more college students with federal aid. Sponsored by the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN), more than 12,000 students have already entered the sweepstakes.

"We're offering almost a million dollars in prizes to Michigan residents to fill out the FAFSA for the first time this year," said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Executive Director of MCAN on Monday. "It's got to be new filers, and we'll pull 10 lucky individuals who do that, and they'll get a $50,000 scholarship from us and from the state. And then, we'll pull an additional 40 people who will get a $10,000 scholarship from the state."

Fewins-Bliss said the goal of MCAN is to get college degrees in the hands of 60% of Michigan residents by 2030.

"The research shows that one of the best ways to get students to go to college is to get them to fill out the FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid," Fewins-Bliss said. "This is the application that tells students if they're Pell Grant eligible or state financial aid eligible, and a lot of institutional aid as well."

MCAN is working alongside the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) for this initiative.

"Our goal is to help everyone have the brightest future possible here in Michigan, and completing that Free Application for Federal Student Aid is the first step," said Michelle Richard, the Deputy Director for Higher Education at MiLEAP.

Richard said the prize money is meant to help students further their post-secondary education.

"All of our awards will be issued through a Michigan Education Savings Program, which basically gets you cash for college. It can help you pay college tuition, room and board fees, computers, all of those costs for you to keep building your your education," Richard said.

First-time applicants who have already completed their FAFSA can still enter to win.

"If you're sitting there saying, 'I am a first time FAFSA filer', but you submitted it back in December, for example, you're eligible for this contest," said Richard. "There's still time, you can go online right now, complete it. It's shorter than ever. The form is easier than ever. For most people, it takes 15 to 30 minutes to be able to complete."

Fewins-Bliss said it's not just high-school graduates who qualify.

"It could also be adults or folks who have just finished an adult education program, or current college students who have never filled out the FAFSA before. Any of those folks are eligible," said Fewins-Bliss.

All you have to do is complete the FAFSA as a first-time applicant and text the word "CASH" to (855-505 8425) before May 16.

"The hard date is a deadline of May 16, and we'll start drawing winners after that date. So, folks need to register for the contest by then," Fewins-Bliss said.

It's good news for East Kentwood High School junior, Cella Tohey.

"Right now, I'm visiting colleges to see what I'm going to do. I want to study nursing for ER, maybe my plan is to do travel nursing," said Tohey. "I think it's an amazing idea. I do plan on doing it, you know, from somebody that comes from not having a lot of money. I think it's a great opportunity for people."

