Thousands celebrate Walker WinterFest with annual tree lighting, free ice skating

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker is helping people get into the holiday spirit with its tenth annual WinterFest event.

Christmas lights were shining bright at the Walker Ice and Fitness Center Thursday evening and the Christmas cheer was loud and clear as thousands of people came out to celebrate.

There were gift bags for kids, hot chocolate, arts and crafts and free ice skating.

Plus, Santa Claus himself stopped by with his reindeer.

Families also gathered around to see the city’s tree come to life.

Mayor Gary Carey says the people who come to this event each year are what make it so special.

“We’ve got Santa. We’ve got the Grinch. We have, you know, we’ll end up having a few thousand people through here, in and out of here, by the end of the night,” Mayor Carey added. “But it just, it’s that sense of community and just that vibrancy that Walker has. The weather cannot be any more perfect today [Thursday].”

The Walker WinterFest event was free to attend.

If you missed out, the city also is hosting its Neon New Year’s Eve party on December 31.

