'Third Thursdays' continues push to shop businesses in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Efforts to get people downtown to support local continues among dozens of Grand Rapids businesses.

"Third Thursdays", organized by Avenue for the Arts is celebrating its two year anniversary on Thursday, April 18.

It's every third Thursday of each month where around 30 businesses extend their hours, offer specials and unique experiences to bring people into their shops.

Their goal is to get people back into downtown Grand Rapids, and that's exactly what organizers say "Third Thursdays" has done since its beginning in April 2022.

Organizers said it's helping more people get a look at areas of their community they may not have seen before.

"I think the Greater Grand Rapids area, especially with locals, I think they don't get down here as often and not realizing that new businesses are popping up and have such unique offerings," said Lisa Radeck, the co-owner of Periwinkle Fog.

Periwinkle Fog is just one of the dozens of businesses that participate in "Third Thursdays".

"It has been really good. People are really receptive to it," said Radeck.

"There are definitely some people who discovered us from wandering on a Third Thursday and that are now definitely frequent visitors to the store, and we definitely encourage that," said Alex Benda, the co-owner of Oh Hello Paper and Gifts.

Business owners say it was a slow start, but now, instead of just opening one day a month with the extended hours, local shops are honing in on ways to promote themselves. There are also new ways to engage with shoppers.

"We'll have a rap battle at Art Rat Gallery, and then we'll have like a dress up vintage party at a vintage shop or something," said Avenue for the Arts Director Zachary Trebellas. "We weren't seeing that level of creativity at the very start as people figured out what it was," he said.

"It’s really cool to see that this does seem to be growing in a sustainable way, and you're seeing that also with the outdoor activation with music on the streets, and again, more businesses doing things in their space that's coinciding with Third Thursday. It's a really cool thing to see the city use this as a way to come back," said Benda.

Whether you live in the downtown area or come from elsewhere, organizers said they're excited to see this continue to grow in its third year.

"People that have, I don't wanna say forgotten about the downtown, but haven't experienced, like the treasures of our downtown in a while, and I know, I’ve brought friends and they've said, I haven't been downtown in so long. Oh, it's so cool. I didn't know this store was here’, and I think that's the reaction we want to have from people," said Trebellas.

Avenue for the Arts is also looking to add more art to the event this year to make it more accessible for all.

On July 19 and 20, organized by downtown businesses, there will be a summer block party. Details are still in the works, but it's set to be a free, family-friendly event with a band, sidewalk sale and artist's market along Monroe Center.

Click here to learn more about Avenue for the Arts and its events.