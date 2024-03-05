The story of Anna Bissell, America's first female CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 1889 Anna Bissell became the CEO of the Bissell Carpet Sweeper Company, making her the first woman in the country to hold that position.

“Anna Bissell is my great-great-grandmother," says Max Bissell. "She co-founded the company with my great-great-grandfather in 1876. So 147, almost 148 years ago."

Max's great-great-grandparents started the Bissell sweeper company when Melville Bissell invented the carpet sweeper to help his wife, Anna, clean the carpets in his family’s crockery store.

“He realized there was a market for it," says Max. "So, he and Anna traveled around: first West Michigan, then around the United States, selling the products door-to-door.”

Melville Bissell's invention was a hit, and in a matter of a few years, it literally swept the world. But then tragedy struck.

“Shortly thereafter, Melville passed away and Anna took over the company and became America's first female CEO," Max explains.

The mother of five then had to balance taking care of her family along with running and growing her company.

“Pretty daunting when you think about it, being anyone in any position, but having that many kids and trying to have a full-time job ... I don't really know how she managed it," says Max. "But on top of being very involved in the family and the business, she was also involved in the community.”

On top of everything, Anna enjoyed helping people improve their lives. She started the Bissell House, which was a recreation and training program for immigrant youth and women.

“She was very dedicated to helping women in the community as well, largely immigrant populations, making sure they got settled in West Michigan, she was also connected with United Way, who were still in connection with so she was involved the United Way, really recognized that it was her mission as a leader within the community to make sure we're giving back and supporting people within the community.”

Ruth VanStee, a local history expert, says Anna being a methodist was a big influence on her life.

“This is what they did," says Ruth. "They tried to raise everybody's the level of everybody and then the whole society benefits from that.”

Not only was Anna known for her social causes but some of her workplace policies were unheard of at the turn of the century.

Ruth says, “She was ahead of her time in how to run a business. ... She instituted a pension plan for her employees and workmen's compensation plan. So, they were very loyal to her.

Max Bissell continues, “There's a story that when we ... when Bissell built their first manufacturing site, which was down in the Grand River, the site actually burned down. So, the companies were suing, or the employees were so invested in the company that they took the product home and started making other houses to keep the company afloat. So, I think that's a testament to the connection that she was able to create with her employees and the things that they were willing to do to make sure that Bissell survived.”

Max says it took a lot of strength and fortitude for Anna to balance everything that was going on in her life.

“Not only running a company without a lot of formal training but, you know, being a woman during a time where that was not common at all: raising a family but also being a young woman doing it," says Max. "So, you know, she really overcame a lot and persevered.”

“She was strong. She was smart," says Ruth. "They always heard her daughter and family members are all say something and her chin, a strong chin, as if that was, you know, something important, but that was just her personality too, I guess, that she just was a take-charge person.”

Both Max and Ruth think the legacy of Anna Bissell is a great story and should be known by more people.

Anna Bissell had an incredible legacy. She did a lot for a woman, she was very, very forward thinking for anyone during that time period. The core values that she put in place we still live by today. And we really give her credit for building this company to what it is. So, she's had an incredible impact both in the company on us as a family and I think in the community as well.

Bissell is still right here in West Michigan with a factory and headquarters in Walker. Also, in keeping with Anna’s legacy, Bissell is involved with many charities and founded the Bissell Pet Foundation.

