The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park

The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29.

There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.

Several stops along Division Avenue and 68th Street will now be eliminated. The stops along 54th street will no longer be used as stops for Route 10. However, they will remain available on Route 1.

The Northbound stops along Clyde Park south of 54th Street will remain in service for Route 10.

The Rapid’s Go!Bus will also shift around the new route configuration. The Go!Bus paratransit service provides rides to ADA-eligible customers within its service area.

“It’s great working with The Rapid staff to provide a workable solution for the new Special Olympics campus,” said Disability Advocates of Kent County Executive Director Dave Bulkowski. “The new routing will provide a mainline bus stop in front of our facilities on 68th Street. This makes it safer for transit customers by eliminating the need to cross five lanes of traffic to access Disability Advocates and the Special Olympics campus. With these stops, we also maintain Go!Bus paratransit service which is absolutely critical for our staff, volunteers, and participants.”

“We are proud to work with The Rapid to create a new bus stop and turnaround on Pine Rest’s Cutlerville Campus,” said Pine Rest CEO and President Dr. Mark Eastburg. “Access to transportation is essential for our community and this service will greatly benefit our friends and neighbors who are seeking care at Pine Rest, as well as our employees who can now choose public transportation as an option. Providing more access to our campus gives more opportunity to receive mental health and emergency care at Pine Rest’s psychiatric urgent care center.”

“The realignment will provide safer access to the Special Olympics of Michigan campus and co-located services provided by Disability Advocates of Kent County. It will also allow for greater access to quality behavioral and mental health services, Spectrum Health services, as well as new access to employment opportunities for our six-cities residents. We work hard to build partnerships and innovative services to meet the needs of the community we serve.”

The changes to The Rapid’s Route 10 Clyde Park will begin on August 29.

