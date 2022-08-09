'The Future is Ours': Kent County health officials launch campaign to boost immunization rates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials are hoping to improve vaccination numbers in Kent County amid a downward trend.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) says it has launched a new advertising campaign through use of a $300,000 state-issued grant.

“During the past two years, the pandemic has worsened an already concerning drop-off in childhood vaccination rates,” says KCHD Immunizations Supervisor Amy Shears. “While Kent County has higher rates compared to most of the state, a continued decline may allow diseases that were once considered eradicated to reemerge.”

We’re told the theme of the campaign is “The Future is Ours” and will be found on billboards and various other media.

VaccinateWestMi.com has been updated with a timeline depicting when children should receive their vaccines, as well as information regarding the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

KCHD says the campaign will last through early fall.

