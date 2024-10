WYOMING, Mich. — A teen is hurt after falling from a vehicle outside Wyoming High School.

The incident happened in the parking lot on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told the 17-year-old was riding outside the vehicle when he fell. He was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

It’s not clear why the teen was riding outside the car or if he is a student at the school.

