Teen misses stop sign, drives into house

The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's deadly accident.
TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday a 19-year-old drove through the T at Staple Rd and White Lake Dr, hitting a house.

Michigan State Police posted about it on social media, saying "Alcohol may be a factor in the crash."

No one in the house was hurt, though the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

