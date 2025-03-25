Teen misses stop sign, drives into house

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday a 19-year-old drove through the T at Staple Rd and White Lake Dr, hitting a house.

Michigan State Police posted about it on social media, saying "Alcohol may be a factor in the crash."

Grand Rapids Post troopers are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 a.m. this morning. A 19 yo male was traveling N/B on Staple Road when he failed to stop at the intersection of White Lake Drive and drove into a house. No occupants of the house were injured. The… pic.twitter.com/f3iuGVCxf7 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 25, 2025

No one in the house was hurt, though the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

