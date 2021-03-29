Menu

Suspect arrested after man stabbed during argument in Wyoming

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 08:41:16-04

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is hospitalized and a suspect is behind bars after a verbal argument led to a physical altercation in Wyoming.

It happened Sunday night in the 2300 block of Barberry Drive and Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming.

Police say the two men got into an argument and one of them stabbed the other "several times."

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested, lodged at the Kent County Jail and is now facing charges of assault with intent to murder.

If you know anything about this, call police or Silent Observer.

