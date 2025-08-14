Sunflowers in bloom at Deep Roots Produce in Alto

ALTO, Mich — The famous Deep Roots Produce Sunflower Field in Alto is now in full bloom and it's your best chance for that perfect photo opportunity.

The family-friendly farm has a full calendar of events now and through the fall, including u-pick produce and a petting zoo and general store featuring donuts, jam, produce and a long list of other homegrown items.

Summer Hours:



Monday - Friday 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

It is free to park, but you'll need a single-day pass to get into the play area or sunflower field, both of which are $8.00, or you can purchase a combined day pass to enter both for $12.00

The Petting Zoo is free to enter, with the option of purchasing a $5.00 feed cup.

Ages 2 and under are free.

