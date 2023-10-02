Stray dog found in downtown Grand Rapids in March 2022 finds new home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A stray dog that was found in downtown Grand Rapids has been adopted after spending 523 days at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

The dog, Blimpie, was found downtown in March 2022.

While he was at the animal shelter, the shelter’s crew focused on Blimpie’s behavioral and mental health, as well as his physical health.

Volunteers at the shelter took Blimpie on field trips, as well as other adventures outside the shelter.

