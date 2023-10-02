Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Stray dog found in downtown Grand Rapids in March 2022 finds new home

PXL_20230803_152724001_exported_583_1691108397556.jpg
Kent County Animal Shelter
Blimpie
PXL_20230803_152724001_exported_583_1691108397556.jpg
IMG_5129.jpg
Toffee and Blimpie-1.jpg
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 15:42:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A stray dog that was found in downtown Grand Rapids has been adopted after spending 523 days at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

The dog, Blimpie, was found downtown in March 2022.

While he was at the animal shelter, the shelter’s crew focused on Blimpie’s behavioral and mental health, as well as his physical health.

blimpie.jpeg
Blimpie

Volunteers at the shelter took Blimpie on field trips, as well as other adventures outside the shelter.

More information on the Kent County Animal Shelter can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book