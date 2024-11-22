State says case against retired MSP sergeant charged with murder should not be dropped

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan says the case against the retired Michigan State Police sergeant accused of murder should not be dismissed.

Brian Keely faces second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of Samuel Sterling on April 17.

Keely’s attorneys filed a motion last month claiming their client has immunity as defined by the Supremacy Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

The attorney general’s office filed a 33-page response Friday arguing Keely is not entitled to immunity.

A federal judge hasn’t issued a decision on the motion yet.

