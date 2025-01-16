State releases update on PFAS investigation at Rockford lot

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Sampling efforts for PFAS in Rockford is starting to wind down.

According to the state of Michigan’s website, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) sampled 281 drinking water wells across 100 acres of vacant land at 5312 11 Mile Road NE by last December.

Results for most of those wells came back okay but the forever chemicals were found at above the safe amount in 24 wells.

EGLE says point-of-use filters are offered for wells containing any amount of PFAS to ensure everyone has clean water to drink.

The aforementioned site is near Wolverine Worldwide’s headquarters. The company paid tens of millions of dollars in settlements for dumping waste throughout Kent County. That tannery waste led to PFAS entering groundwater.

Wolverine is still working to investigate properties on Courtland Drive. Meanwhile, EGLE wants to launch an investigation of their own in that area to gather more information about where the PFAS there is coming from.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube