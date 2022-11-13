State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.

Troopers say it happened Saturday evening at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township.

They say a vehicle was turning when a semi-truck, loaded with 80,000 pounds of corn, tried to pass it on the shoulder.

State police say the semi side-swiped the other vehicle, lost control, crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head-on.

Troopers say the 53-year-old woman driving the SUV died on the scene.

Her passengers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police shut down the road temporarily Saturday evening as they continued their investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube