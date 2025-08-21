START YOUR ENGINES: 28th Street Metro Cruise 20th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines and get ready to roll into the 20th anniversary of the Metro Cruise.

West Michigan's biggest car show starts Friday, August 22, and runs into Saturday, August 23, at several sites across the area, with Rogers Plaza in Wyoming being the Main Event site, hosting the largest part of the event.

ROGERS PLAZA SHUTTLE MAP:

Running from 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Friday, and 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM on Saturday, you can see 400 cars and eight bands alongside 24 vendors, a food court, a Kids Tent, a 30-foot climbing wall, and the Miss Metro Cruise 2025 Finale show all at Rogers Plaza.

In addition to the Main Event at Rogers Plaza, this year's Cruise will feature Pit Stops running on Saturday only from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, featuring food vendors, cars, and activities for the kids.

Pit Stop Locations:



Borgman Ford - 3000 28th St SW, Grandville, MI

Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport Hotel - 5700 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Friendship Park in Cascade - 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Cascade Village - 6797 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Also, on Thursday night before the start of the Metro Cruise, a 'Warm Up' will be held at Cascade Village before the site re-opens as a Pit Stop on Saturday.

