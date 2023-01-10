Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Standale roads blocked due to spilled load

Standale mess
Walker Police Department
Standale mess
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:48:08-05

STANDALE, Mich. — Parts of Standale’s roads are blocked due to a spilled load.

The Walker Police Department says a truck spilled an unspecified substance between Manzana Court and the intersection at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue in the westbound lanes, as well as between Wilson Avenue and Riverbend Drive in the southbound lanes.

The aforementioned roads may cause traffic delays as a result of the spill. Crews are working to clean the roads in the meantime.

“Personally, we think it looks like a Lighting McQueen mess up from the movie CARS,” the department writes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered