Standale roads blocked due to spilled load

STANDALE, Mich. — Parts of Standale’s roads are blocked due to a spilled load.

The Walker Police Department says a truck spilled an unspecified substance between Manzana Court and the intersection at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue in the westbound lanes, as well as between Wilson Avenue and Riverbend Drive in the southbound lanes.

The aforementioned roads may cause traffic delays as a result of the spill. Crews are working to clean the roads in the meantime.

“Personally, we think it looks like a Lighting McQueen mess up from the movie CARS,” the department writes.

