St. John Vianney Catholic School and Parish prepares for 'Fish Fry Friday' during Lenten season

WYOMING, Mich. — The start of the Lenten season also means Fish Fry Fridays are back for Christians around the world.

During this time, those practicing fast or abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday and Fridays throughout the 40 days until Easter. Many will eat fish instead of meat on "fast days" which began the tradition of Fish Fry Friday.

This Friday is the first of the season for many Fish Fries throughout West Michigan including St. John Vianney Catholic School and Parish.

It's their first of six total fish fries they'll host during the Lenten season.

Organizers say they'll serve up about 700 dinners a week on average including the 250 cars that come through with the help of 60 adult volunteers and 20 student volunteers.

St. John Vianney's Fish Fry funds their school sports program, allowing them to offer sports without charging a per-player fee.

Menu



$13 per adult dinner - Alaskan hand breaded and fried pollock, seasoned curly fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

- Alaskan hand breaded and fried pollock, seasoned curly fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce $6 for kids - mac and cheese, curly fries and apple sauce

- mac and cheese, curly fries and apple sauce $65 (six weeks) dinner season ticket - the same adult meal for the price of five (Alaskan hand breaded and fried pollock, seasoned curly fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce)

St. John Vianney will host its Fish Fry Fridays in its Parish Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent, except on Good Friday.

Dates



Friday, February 16

Friday, February 23

Friday, March 1

Friday, March 8

Friday, March 15

Friday, March 22

You can also order on-site for carry out or pre-order and pickup your meal to have it delivered right to your car. To order scan the QR code:

For more information on St. John Vianney's fish fries, click here.

If you're interested in attending a Fish Fry in West Michigan, the Diocese of Grand Rapids has a list of other participating locations with dates, times and pricing. Click here for the details.