Sparta gas station offering $2.99 through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers.

Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally.

Here's a look at some of the other averages across West Michigan:

Muskegon County: $3.86 per gallon

Allegan County: $3.86 per gallon

Newaygo County: $3.80 per gallon

Calhoun County: $3.79 per gallon

But in Sparta, customers at the All-American North Country Store got a big surprise, finding prices at $2.99.

“I always buy my gas here because it's always the cheapest,” says customer Jim Frodl, “but today I got here and it's like, $1 cheaper. I was shocked. I didn't know it. And I got lucky.”

The owners say times are tough, and they hope to make things just a little easier.

“Because of all the hard times everybody's gone through, and he just likes to help everybody out,” says Manager Shawn Gardner.

Gas at All-American is on sale all day Wednesday and Thursday.

