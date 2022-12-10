Sparta baseball team steps up to the plate, helping distribute food to families

SPARTA, Mich. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some it can be the hardest.

“There is so much food scarcity need in our community,” said Cinda Birely, community school coordinator at Appleview Elementary.

Sparta Area Schools partnered with Feeding America West Michigan to help ease a burden faced by many. Cars could be seen wrapped around Sparta Middle School just 15 minutes after the event started.

“Families can't afford what they used to be able to afford due to inflation, and so the high prices at the grocery store are really hitting the pockets of our families,” said Birely.

The food was free and available to anyone in need. All they had to do was drive up and wait for their cars to be filled with food, including turkey and ham for Christmas dinner. The baseball team stepped up to the plate to make sure families have plenty to put on their plates, and even a Christmas tree.

“It feels good to help people and do something for the community,” said player Nathan Speck.

It feels even better doing it with his baseball team, he added. Birely says seeing the baseball players there makes a huge difference.

“Knowing that they're becoming more civic minded and they're learning how to give back to this community, and so as they raise up and grow and become the young adults in this community, they will keep the tradition of Sparta alive,” said Birely.

It's a labor of love, despite cold temps and snow, helping to feed around 75 families in the area.

“We do this in the rain, sleet, snow and in the heat once a month, and people show up because Sparta is just such an amazing community and they care,” said Birely.

The mobile food pantry has been held once a month for the last six years. However, this month was extra special due to Christmas being right around the corner.

