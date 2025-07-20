Solar canopy at Stoney Lakeside Park to lower electricity bills for low-income customers

LOWELL, Mich. — A solar canopy at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell, soon to be installed, is set to lower electricity bills for low-income households in the area.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced eight recipients of its Solar for Savings grants, including Lowell Light and Power.

Solar for Savings is the first of a series of grant competitions, according to a release from EGLE, and its recipients will serve as trial runs for the MI Solar for All program, which will aim to help low-income households across Michigan through solar power.

"The bills come every month, so we're going to be able to put the benefit directly on the bill," said Charlie West, general manager of Lowell Light and Power.

The solar canopy, which will cover around half of the parking spaces at Stoney Lakeside Park, will generate enough energy to annually power around 50 homes in the area, though many more will benefit from the installation as participating low-income customers of Lowell Light and Power will receive an average 20% reduction on their electricity bills by way of the canopy's productivity.

"The families who ultimately receive this benefit, it's going to make a meaningful impact on their ability to live their lives," West said.

"It'll be something from which people who greatly need this enhancement will be able to benefit," said Lowell City Manager Mike Burns.

Set to be operational in late April or early May of next year, the canopy's cost will largely be shouldered by the state. An expected $700,000 in grant money will be put toward the $935,000 solar project, which will be designed and installed by Countryside Energy.

A tentative total of $7.9 million is set to be split between all recipients of the Solar for Savings grant.

"If we don't innovate, we're not going to solve these challenges before us," Jeff Johnston, the public information officer for EGLE, said about sustainable energy sources.

"Why shouldn't we be at the forefront?"

Additional rounds of applications for Solar for Savings grants will close on June 30 and September 30. Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube