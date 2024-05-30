Silent Observer: Kent Co. deputies seek man with 1 leg, 2 others for ATV theft

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for three people who reportedly stole a trailer and ATV in Algoma Township last week.

Silent Observer released surveillance images of the three alleged thieves. They say the larceny occurred the morning of Friday, May 24 at Platinum Motorsports.

We’re told the thieves drove by the business with a black Dodge Ram. One of them was missing a leg, needing crutches and assistance from the others.

Those with knowledge of any of the thieves’ identities or other information that might help with the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6100. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

