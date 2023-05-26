Signatures of 2 Kent ISD students en route to International Space Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The signatures of two students within the Kent Intermediate School District will soon make their way to the International Space Station (ISS)!

Abby Tichelaar (Rockford High School) and Cole Herring (Lowell High School) are among the top five high school students who took part in NASA’s HUNCH Competition this month, according to the school district.

We’re told both students used their biomedical engineering knowledge to create edible cargo boxes designed for space travel.

The district says Tichelaar and Herring earned associate’s degrees concurrently with their high school diplomas via the Launch U program, held in collaboration with Grand Rapids Community College.

“This was a tremendous opportunity for our students and we are so proud of their accomplishment. Launch U provides an opportunity for students to achieve success at the college level while earning their associate degree with no college debt by the time they finish high school,” says Superintendent Ron Koehler. “A record number of 44 students completed one of four Launch U pathways this year and we are excited to welcome more students into this program in the fall.”

Tichelaar and Herring have signed their names on a NASA stowage locker, which is currently on its way to the ISS.

