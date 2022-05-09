Shots fired at Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says someone fired several rounds at a home in Grand Rapids.

Officers say it happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Brown Street SE.

Police say several rounds did hit the home.

They say people were inside the home when it happened, but no one got hurt.

There is no information yet about a suspect.

If you know anything about this investigation, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also submit a tip online.

