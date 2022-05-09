Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Shots fired at Grand Rapids home

Grand Rapids Police
Grand Rapids Police
Grand Rapids Police
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 10:39:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says someone fired several rounds at a home in Grand Rapids.

Officers say it happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Brown Street SE.

Police say several rounds did hit the home.

They say people were inside the home when it happened, but no one got hurt.

There is no information yet about a suspect.

If you know anything about this investigation, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also submit a tip online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News