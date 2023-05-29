Shot fired during 'road rage' event: Walker PD investigating

WALKER, Mich. — No one is hurt after someone shot a gun during a road rage episode early Monday morning.

According to the Walker Police Department, a pickup truck and a motorcycle were driving west on Remembrance Road, on the north side of Walker, near 3 Mile Road.

They were on the road just after midnight, police say.

At some point, someone on the motorcycle fired a shot towards the pickup truck, hitting the truck's left rear fender.

Police say the motorcycle, which had two riders, sped west into Ottawa County.

Nobody got hurt, but police are still looking into the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788 or contact Silent Observer.

