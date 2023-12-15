Shipping deadlines for gifts to arrive before Christmas begins Saturday

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The clock is ticking as shipping deadlines are quickly approaching as we hit mid-December.

If you're hoping to mail out gifts for family and friends you won't see for the holidays, some of the dates to arrive before Christmas begin Saturday, December 16.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) tells FOX 17 they're about to hit eight billion packages for processing before Christmas, and they just hit 12 billion last year for the holiday season.

USPS says if you have not sent your packages out yet, right now is crunch time.

USPS Shipping Deadlines



USPS Ground Advantage — Saturday, December 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Saturday, December 16

Priority Mail — Monday, December 18

Priority Mail Express — Wednesday, December 20

For additional USPS shipping information like international deadlines, click here.

The last scheduled day for regular USPS delivery is Saturday, December 23rd.

As for FEDEX and UPS shipping deadlines, you have a little more time as many of those deadlines for domestic shipping begin Tuesday, December 19.

During this busy holiday season, you also have an option to thank your delivery drivers who are working hard.

Amazon is now allowing customers to tip drivers a $5 gift card. You can submit the tip by searching "Thank My Driver" on the Amazon website or app.