Sheriff's office investigating after finding gun in Byron Center High School student's backpack

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Byron Center High School went into an internal lockdown Friday morning after deputies say a student brought a gun to school in their backpack.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the school went into lockdown just before 10 a.m. Friday after someone reported a student had a weapon in their backpack.

Deputies say high school staff and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer responded and quickly found a handgun in the student’s backpack.

The student and the gun are now in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

The sheriff’s office notes that while they are investigating the reason the student had the gun in school, they are unaware of a threat against the Byron Center High School student body at this point.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office also acknowledged the “brave actions of the students who brought this information to the attention of school officials and their school resource officer.”