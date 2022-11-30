Sheriff’s office investigates East Kentwood High School threat

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating a threat at East Kentwood High School.

The school’s principal, Omar Bakri, sent a letter to students and families saying that graffiti was found on a bathroom wall Tuesday afternoon, which appeared to threaten the school.

FOX 17 obtained screenshots of the alleged threat to “shoot up” the school on Wednesday, November 30.

In his letter, Bakri says the district’s safety department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were contacted immediately after a student reported the threat.

“We are continuing to investigate this matter in partnership with KCSO,” Bakri wrote. “We have high expectations for student behavior at our school, and this type of behavior does not align with what we promote to ensure safety for our students and staff.”

East Kentwood High School

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says deputies will keep the district updated with their findings and work with them for a decision on the next steps.

If you have any information about the threat, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6490.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube