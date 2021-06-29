Several roads still closed Tuesday after heavy rains in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission continues its restoration efforts Tuesday after heavy rains over the weekend.
Several roads are still closed as of Tuesday morning because of water over the road or otherwise impassable conditions.
Those roads are:
- Wingeier Ave between 68th St and 64th St
- 68th St between Wingeier Ave and Pratt Lake Ave
- Pratt Lake Ave between 68th St and 64th St
- Pratt Lake Ave between 64th St and 60th St
- 60th St just east of Pratt Lake Ave
- 64th St east of Pratt Lake Ave
- 100th St between of Kinsey St and Duncan Lake Ave
- N. Lake St & Emmons St
- 108th St between Duncan Lake Ave and Patterson Ave
- 1229 Montcalm Ave
- Thornapple River Dr between 60th St and 68th St
- 60th St west of M-50
- 100th St from Alaska Ave to Cherry Valley closed today for wash out repair
The Commission reminded residents that if they can’t see the road – just water – they should turn around and use a different route.