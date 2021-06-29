Several roads still closed Tuesday after heavy rains in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission continues its restoration efforts Tuesday after heavy rains over the weekend.

Several roads are still closed as of Tuesday morning because of water over the road or otherwise impassable conditions.

Those roads are:

Wingeier Ave between 68th St and 64th St

68th St between Wingeier Ave and Pratt Lake Ave

Pratt Lake Ave between 68th St and 64th St

Pratt Lake Ave between 64th St and 60th St

60th St just east of Pratt Lake Ave

64th St east of Pratt Lake Ave

100th St between of Kinsey St and Duncan Lake Ave

N. Lake St & Emmons St

108th St between Duncan Lake Ave and Patterson Ave

1229 Montcalm Ave

Thornapple River Dr between 60th St and 68th St

60th St west of M-50

100th St from Alaska Ave to Cherry Valley closed today for wash out repair

The Commission reminded residents that if they can’t see the road – just water – they should turn around and use a different route.