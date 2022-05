SPARTA, Mich. — Multiple injuries were reported in a crash at a Sparta intersection Saturday.

The crash happened at Ball Creek Road and Sparta Avenue.

A responding lieutenant says a green Jeep was traveling north when it was hit by a southbound tan-colored Ford Escape.

We’re told two children were involved in the crash.

Serious injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube