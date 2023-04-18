Sentenced to life as a teen for triple murder, man gets re-sentencing

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In 2003, a Walker teenager was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of his mother and two sisters. He was seventeen years old, which qualifies him for resentencing under a recent ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court.

Jon Siesling was sentenced twenty years ago on three counts of open murder. According to an Associated Press report from then, Siesling allegedly stabbed his mother and two younger sisters, 15-year-old Katelin and 6-year-old Leah.

Last week, a Kent County judge decided to give Siesling a re-sentencing. At the time, Siesling was 17 years old and received a mandatory life sentence without parole.

FOX 17 Jon Siesling, 17, was sentenced for the triple murder of his mother and two younger sisters in their Walker home.

However, in 2022, the state Supreme Court ruled that sentencing minors to life without parole violates the state constitution.

Siesling will be back in court for a re-sentencing on June 8, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office confirms. He will be re-sentenced to a term of years, meaning he will be sentenced to some number of years in prison.

The June 8 re-sentencing will determine exactly how many years Siesling will remain in prison.

